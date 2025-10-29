New Ohio bus routes expand transportation to Miami Valley communities

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), in partnership with the Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action Program (HAPCAP), announces a new expansion for Ohio’s GoBus intercity transit service.

According to GoBus’s website, ODOT is funding 4 new intercity bus routes that will extend routes to Western and Northern Ohio, including Bowling Green, Fremont, Marion, Middletown, Oxford, Upper Sandusky, and Yellow Springs.

Governor Mike DeWine said transportation should not be a barrier to opportunity.

“This expansion provides those in rural and underserved communities reliable and affordable transportation options to access essential services,” said DeWine.

Each GoBus motorcoach can accommodate 56 passengers and features free Wi-Fi, outlets at each seat, seatbelts, extra legroom, and an onboard restroom.

GoBus, established in 2010, has expanded from serving 10,000 annual riders to accommodating 129,000 riders in 2024.

“This expansion represents a transformative step for rural mobility in Ohio,” said Kelly Hatas, Executive Director of HAPCAP.

Hatas said HAPCAP was proud to work with ODOT to connect more communities to intercity travel.

As of now, GoBus connects 36 cities, putting 64 percent of Ohio’s population within 10 miles of a bus stop and 93 percent within 25 miles of an intercity bus stop, including both Greyhound and Flix Bus.

