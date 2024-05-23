New kids area to open at Kings Island this weekend

WARREN COUNTY — A new kids’ area will be opening this weekend at Kings Island.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz provided a preview Thursday morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Camp Snoopy will be open this weekend at Kings Island.

Kids can join Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts.

It is the expansion of the park’s award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area, according to Kings Island’s website.

The camp will feature Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, a brand-new family roller coaster that racers both forward and backward.

Hershovitz rode that roller coaster LIVE at 6:30 a.m. during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

The camp also has Beagle Scout Acres, where kids can run, crawl, play, or relax in a shaded comfortable with the family.

