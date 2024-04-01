New homeless numbers down in Montgomery County compared to last year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The annual count of the number of people in homeless shelters and living on the streets in Montgomery County has been released.

The county released the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count to shed the light on the challenge of homelessness, according to a spokesperson.

The 2024 PIT county includes 687 people, 92 of whom were unsheltered. This is a nearly 11% decrease from 2023 when the annual count recorded was 771.

“The decrease in Point-in-Time Count numbers is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community partners, but it also serves as a stark reminder that homelessness is a complex and persistent issue,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “Behind every statistic is a person in need of support and resources. We must remain vigilant in addressing homelessness comprehensively, ensuring that no one is left behind or forgotten.”

The count was collected back in January.

This is the following data from the last five years:

2019

People in Shelter- 528



Unsheltered People- 49

2020

People in Shelter- 593



Unsheltered People- 49

2021*

People in Shelter- 463



Unsheltered People- N/A

2022

People in Shelter- 531



Unsheltered People- 39

2023

People in Shelter- 664



Unsheltered People- 107

2024

People in Shelter- 595



Unsheltered People- 92

*In 2021, Montgomery County, received a waiver from HUD and did not conduct an unsheltered count due to COVID-19.

The sheltered count included people sleeping in an emergency shelter such as Daybreak, Gettysburg Shelter for Men, Holt Street, St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Women & Families and the YWCA Dayton Domestic Violence Shelter, the spokesperson said.

For the unsheltered count, volunteers searched known and possible locations, including abandoned or vacant properties, cars, woods, park benches and underpasses. They also identified individuals at area meal and services sites who indicated they were sleeping in an unsheltered situation.

