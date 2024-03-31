1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery County crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post Sergeant Bradley Hess said.

At 3:33 p.m., Perry Township crews called OSHP troopers to handle a “serious injury two-vehicle crash” at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and Johnsville Brookville Road.

As troopers were heading to the scene, they were told the crash turned fatal, Hess said.

One of the vehicles was only occupied by a driver and the second vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger.

Both drivers were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hess said.

The passenger of the second vehicle died.

No contributing factors or cause has been determined at this time, Hess said.

OSHP Dayton Post will continue to investigate this crash.

We will continue to update this story.

