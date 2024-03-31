4 killed, 1 seriously injured after wrong-way crash in Ohio

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — Four people are dead and another person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on an Ohio interstate early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-71 near mile marker 152 in Franklin Township, WBNS reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Larry Dotson was driving a Hyundai Tucson the wrong way, heading northbound in the southbound lanes, when he struck another vehicle head-on, WBNS reported.

Both vehicles overturned and caught fire, according to the station.

Dotson, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene along with his passenger 32-year-old Marlee Middleton, of Massillon. They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The vehicle hit had three people from Columbus inside. The driver was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with serious injuries. The two passengers, 31-year-old Cristal Galloso Olvera and 50-year-old Ivonne Olvera, were pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS reported.

It’s unknown at this time if drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.





