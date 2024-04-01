County-wide call for backup issued during ‘brawl’ at Trotwood restaurant

TROTWOOD, Montgomery County — A “brawl” at a Trotwood restaurant had police call for backup, according to a Trotwood police sergeant on scene.

At 8:03 p.m., Trotwood police were called to 2555 Shiloh Springs on reports of a fight, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The supervisor confirmed a “signal 99″ was issued, which is a county-wide call for backup.

The signal was canceled just after 8:20 p.m.

The sergeant on scene said several people were detained, but did not provide an exact number.

No police officers or anyone involved was hurt during this incident, the sergeant said.

