FDA, doctors warn about compounded Ozempic

ATLANTA — It’s a popular drug that millions of people are taking to lose weight, but the federal government and doctors are warning users about some versions of the drug Ozempic.

The FDA says improperly compounded versions of the drug can have serious consequences.

“I am on the semaglutide, the Ozempic,” Ivanna Parra said.

She said taking the compounded version is a risk she is willing to take to get to her goal weight.

“It’s been good. I’ve been able to lose 15 pounds,” Parra said.

Parra is like countless others, who’ve tried dieting and exercising, she said her next best option was to come to a weight loss clinic like this, to get a compound form of Ozempic.

“I wanted to lose weight,” Parra said.

Pharmacies make compounded Ozempic by combining two or more drugs.

The FDA allows this because Ozempic is in short supply but does not approve the compounded version.

“The problem of buying someone’s randomly compounded Ozempic is that you don’t know the sanitary conditions, and you’re injecting that in your body,” said Shabbir Safdar, executive director of the nonprofit the Partnership for Safe Medicines.

He said there could be issues with the ingredients the compounding pharmacies use.

“FDA has warned a number of compounding pharmacies are actually doing compounding with starting ingredients that are not approved,” Safdar said.

The FDA said it received reports some compounders are using salt forms of the drug which are different from the FDA-approved drug.

“We’re actually seeing Americans going into hypoglycemic shock in some cases, going into comas,” Safdar said.

WSB-TV sent a producer to four different Atlanta weight loss clinics to see if they offered the compound drug.

One clinic told the producer multiple times that the compound was FDA-approved.

“Every source for our medication is fully licensed by the state of Georgia and complies with the state pharmacy laws. And further First Doctors Weight Loss goes beyond our requirements by having an outside independent lab certify the purity of every one of our medications before any are dispensed.”

“Well, it can be done safely. It is not the recommended route,” Safdar said.

The FDA said salt forms of the drug don’t meet the criteria of compounding. If you use an online pharmacy the FDA said you can verify that it is legitimate by checking here.

