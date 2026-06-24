New food hall to be featured at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair will feature a new place for fairgoers to eat and support state-based restaurants this year.

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The Ohio Showcase Building will open to the public at this year’s fair, featuring a food hall comprised of six restaurants with Ohio roots, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

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The air-conditioned hall will have dining options from The Cheesecake Girl, Daisy’s Fish Shack, Glass City Pizzeria, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, and Sweet Carrot.

It’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the fair, which begins July 29 and runs through Aug. 9.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he knew the building needed to celebrate Ohio restaurants when he learned of the concept the Ohio State Fair and the architects had.

“There is so much great food in Ohio, and with these restaurants, we will see a variety of Ohio foods found in our great state,” DeWine said.

As WBNS reported, the Ohio Showcase Building will also house the Shaping Ohio exhibit, which tells the story of the state’s inventors and innovators.

The 55,000-square-foot building features three event spaces and will be available for bookings beginning in November.

Additional information about the building can be found on the Ohio Expo Center’s website.

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