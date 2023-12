HUBER HEIGHTS — A new fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant is opening in the Miami Valley.

Wat Da Pho will be holding its grand opening event in Huber Heights on Monday, Jan. 1. The restaurant is located at 7612 Old Troy Pike.

>> Area man under investigation for alleged deer poaching, ODNR officials say

The restaurant said in a social media post that the first 50 guests will receive a $50 gift card.

To see what’s on the restaurant’s menu, you can visit its website here.

©2023 Cox Media Group