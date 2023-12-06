New Fairborn mayor, city council members sworn into office

FAIRBORN — The newly elected mayor and city council members in the City of Fairborn have been sworn into office.

Dan Kirkpatrick was elected the city’s mayor by the voters in November.

Tana Stanton, Clinton Allen, and Sylvia Chess were each elected to the Fairborn City Council.

Stanton and Allen are returning council members while Chess is newly elected.

All four were sworn into office by Judge Cappelli at Monday’s City Council Meeting, the City of Fairborn wrote on social media.

They also celebrated the years of service on the council Paul Keller, who had served as the city’s mayor since 2017, and Councilman Kevin Knepp for their years of service.

