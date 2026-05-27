New e-filing system in Montgomery County aims to reduce deed fraud

DAYTON — Montgomery County has launched a new online e-filing system for property deeds and transfer documents. County leaders say the system will help expedite processes and enhance the security of property transfers for homeowners.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith and Montgomery County Recorder Lori Kennedy announced that deeds and other property transfer documents can now be filed electronically. The recorder’s office processed 72,000 documents last year, and this new e-filing system aims to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of deed fraud.

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The e-filing system is designed to cut out delays in getting documents to the county office and will allow staff to quickly request any clarifications or corrections.

Montgomery County Auditor Keith highlighted the benefits of the new system. “It will be quicker, it’ll be faster, it’ll be cleaner, but more secure,” Keith said. “With those mistakes, it’ll be easier to go back and forth with the customer to get those mistakes cleared up.” He added that it is “a really exciting thing for us, an exciting day for us.”

Kennedy emphasized the system’s role in safeguarding property records. “This innovation strengthens property record protection while making the system faster and more reliable,” Kennedy said.

She also noted that the online system is expected to help eliminate deed fraud due to “additional protections and verifications in place.” Kennedy stated, “This will absolutely help streamline, safeguard, and protect the Montgomery County residents. Since I’ve taken office, that has been my initiative.”

The county spent the last year working to get this system operational, testing it with nearly 200 property transfers before its launch.

For residents who may be uncomfortable with e-filing or have particularly complicated situations, the option to submit paperwork in person at both the recorder and auditor’s offices remains available.

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