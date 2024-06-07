New DORA opens in Centerville’s uptown district: What you should know

CENTERVILLE — A new outdoor drinking area opened in Centerville’s uptown district Friday evening.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City council approves 2nd DORA in Centerville uptown district

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) started at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Participating locations can pour alcoholic beverages into the plastic DORA cups, and customers can take them outside.

The designated zone is 16.4 acres, spanning four blocks across the uptown area. The majority of participating businesses are located on Main Street.

Centerville leaders said bringing DORA to the uptown district was a community-driven initiative.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Extremely excited;’ New DORA may be coming to Centerville uptown district

Agave & Rye Assistant General Manager Sidney Asbury said DORA will have a positive impact on the business.

“It’s going to do nothing but boost the uptown area. I think it’s going to bring a lot of people out, it’s to get people walking around the City of Centerville. They’re gonna stop at all the wonderful shops,” Asbury said.

Those over 21 years old can participate in DORA from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Participants can’t bring the plastic DORA cups into other bars and must keep them inside the designated zone.

Centerville’s first DORA is located along Wilmington Pike and spans 31.9 acres, encompassing a handful of restaurants and businesses.

For more information on DORA, click here.

Centerville proposed DORA map Centerville proposed DORA map (City of Centerville)

©2024 Cox Media Group