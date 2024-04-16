City council approves 2nd DORA in Centerville uptown district

CENTERVILLE — A city council has approved its second outdoor drinking area.

The Centerville City Council approved its second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) by voting 6-0 at Monday night’s city council meeting.

News Center 7 previously reported that the city proposed that location in Uptown Centerville, stretching across more than 16 acres along W. Franklin Street and S. Main Street.

The city said there will be police and city monitoring the quarter-mile radius.

A spokesperson told News Center 7′s James Brown that they expect it to be ready early this summer. They said need time to set up signs and distribute cups.

