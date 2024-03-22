New deputy director hired by Miami County Board of Elections

MIAMI COUNTY — A local county board of elections has named its new deputy director.

Christina Panagouleas-Stephens has been hired to replace Ian Ridgeway as the new Miami County Board of Elections deputy director, according to Laura Bruns, Miami County Board of Director.

As News Center 7 originally reported in August, Ridgeway was investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and placed on paid administrative leave.

Miami County Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher said at the time that the investigation was due to irregularities with “some procurement of supplies.”

Ridgeway pled guilty to charges of forgery and got five years probation in January.

The board voted unanimously for Panagouleas-Stephens on Tuesday, Burns told News Center 7.

Her first day will be April 1.

