New brewery open in downtown Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A new “multi-generational” brewpub is now open in Miamisburg.

A ribbon cutting was on Wednesday at Entropy Brewing Co., located at 26 South Main Street.

“The brewery will feature a taproom on the main floor, with a speakeasy and full cocktail bar in the basement,” a City of Miamisburg spokesperson told News Center 7 last month.

A variety of food is offered including dips, appetizers, soups, salads, tacos, burgers, sandwiches, and dessert, according to their website.

The brewery is the only one in the area with an indoor playground in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen, the spokesperson said.

There is also a large outdoor patio.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

