Entropy Brewing Co. to open in downtown Miamisburg soon

MIAMISBURG — A “multi-generational” brew pub will soon open in Miamisburg.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Entropy Brewing Co., located at 26 South Main Street, on Wednesday, July 3 from 3 to 4 p.m.

“The brewery will feature a taproom on the main floor, with a speakeasy and full cocktail bar in the basement,” a spokesperson for the City of Miamisburg said.

According to the brewery’s website, a variety of food will be offered including dips, appetizers, soups, salads, tacos, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts.

The brewery will be the only brewery in the area with an indoor playground, located in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen, the spokesperson said. There is also a large outdoor patio.

The 12,000-square-foot building was built in 1900 and previously housed Suttman’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear for 115 years until the Suttman family closed it down in 2013.

The second and third floors currently house one- and two-bedroom apartments, the spokesperson said.

Community members are encouraged to visit the newest addition to downtown Miamisburg.

You can visit the brew pub’s website here.

