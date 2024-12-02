‘Never going to stop fighting for my child;’ Mother demands justice 5 months after son shot, killed

DAYTON — A grieving mother is asking for answers nearly five months after her son was killed in a double murder.

On July 18, police found 25-year-old Dejuan Hooker and 18-year-old Damarius Underwood dead in a car.

Police said there had been gunfire inside, but Hooker’s mother thinks he was the target of a robbery and host his life senselessly

“I need justice for my son, I have to have it and I’m never going to stop fighting for my child,” Nichole Roberts said.

