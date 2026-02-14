Nearly 500 stuffed toys donated to children in need for Valentine’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Nearly 500 stuffed toys were donated to children in need in time for Valentine’s Day.

The National Council of Negro Women’s Dayton Section (NCNW) donated nearly 500 stuffed toys to Montgomery County Children’s Services on Friday, Feb. 13.

“Having the love and the support and having these teddy bears brings a bit of love and light into the life of these young people,” Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald said.

The annual donation helps Children Services keep comfort items available for children during difficult moments and supports staff as they work to build trust and connection with children and families.

