Nearly $3 million in federal funds awarded to improve Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Travelers will be seeing some upgrades at Dayton International Airport.

The airport will be receiving $2.9 million in federal funds under the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Terminals grant program, Dayton-area Congressman Mike Turner’s office announced Tuesday.

The funding will be used to improve the structural safety, energy efficiency, and lighting inside certain passenger bridges inside Concourse B.

“Dayton International is a significant contributor to our local economy, and I am pleased to share that it has received millions in federal funds to renovate its terminal infrastructure,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “These resources from the FAA will make certain that DAY can spearhead the development projects necessary to improve the passenger experience for everyone who travels through Dayton.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said the project will help make Dayton International Airport more attractive to passengers and airlines.

“This is the first phase of a multi-phased endeavor,” said Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. “The replacement of these bridges will enhance the customer experience, improve sustainability, and energy efficiency. DAY has an ‘Easy to and Through’ reputation.”

