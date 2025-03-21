Nearly 2K without power in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Shelby County Friday evening.

As of 7:40 p.m. 1,990 AES customers have reported not having power, according to an AES Outage Map.

The outages appear to be centered in the Fort Loramie area.

We are working to learn the cause of the outage and update as new information becomes available.

