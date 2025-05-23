NATO opening ceremonies begin Friday, include discussions about Ukraine-Russia war

DAYTON — There was a lot of excitement from delegates gathered inside the Schuster Center for the NATO summit’s opening ceremonies.

Delegates from all over the world packed into the auditorium as some big Ohio names took the stage, Congressman Mike Turner and Gov. Mike DeWine

Followed by the president of this NATO assembly and the US Deputy Secretary of State representing the trump administration

Both Ohio representatives took time to emphasize the importance of the city these delegates traveled.

There were many comparisons made between the Balkan War, which came to an end 30 years after the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, and the current conflict in Ukraine.

“The late former Secretary of State Warren Christopher (said) and I quote, ‘I trust that one day people will look back on Dayton and say this is the place where the fundamental choices were made. This is where parties came and chose peace or war, dialogue over destruction, reason over revenge,” DeWine said.

After the opening ceremony, officials inside reflected on the 30 years since the Dayton peace accords ended the Balkan War.

Panelists from Serbia, Sweden, Bosnia, and Croatia were asked about lessons that can be taken away from the signing and how they can be applied specifically to the conflict in Ukraine

The former prime minister of Sweden’s answer was simple when asked what lessons from those days can be applied to the Ukraine-Russia war.

“None, because this is a different kind of conflict. What you have in Ukraine is Russia trying to rebuild an empire,” Carl Bildt said.

