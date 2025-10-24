National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 25, where you can drop off your unused medication

MIAMI VALLEY — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 25th, 2025. National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

There are several locations around the Miami Valley where you can drop off your unused or expired prescription drugs:

Beavercreek: 1388 Research Park Drive (Beavercreek Police Department) - 10 am - 2 pm

5945 North Dixie Drive (Harrison Twp. Sheriff Substation) - 10 am - 2 pm

5945 North Dixie Drive (Harrison Twp. Sheriff Substation) - 10 am - 2 pm Centerville: 1095 S. Main Street (Kroger) - 10 am - 2 pm

1095 S. Main Street (Kroger) - 10 am - 2 pm Franklin: 1275 E. 2nd Street (Walmart) - 10 am- 2 pm

Miami County: 2200 N. County Road 25A (Curbside - Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office) - 10 am-2 pm

This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The pills are then turned into the DEA and destroyed in an environmentally safe manner.

Miami Township: 2660 Lyons Road (Miami Twp. Police Department) - 10 am-2 pm

Biohazard materials, illegal drugs, liquids, and needles will NOT be accepted.

Acceptable items include: non-narcotics, narcotics, over-the-counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications.

Take Back Day collected 310 tons of pills at 4,590 collection sites nationwide during the April 2025 event. Most of those drugs came from family members and friends, right out of their home medicine cabinets.

Experts say flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash creates safety and health hazards.

