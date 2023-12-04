National Cookie Day 2023: Here’s how to get deals, freebies

If you love cookies, Monday, Dec. 4 is the day for you.
Several chains and franchises are offering special deals to celebrate National Cookie Day.
Insomnia Cookies is offering a free classic cookie and $1 deluxe cookie in-store when you show your Insomnia Cookies app or with any in-app delivery all day.
Potbelly Sandwich Works says you can get a free cookie with an entree purchase if you use code “COOKIE” at checkout.
Jimmy Johns is giving out free cookies on Dec. 4 for Freaky Fast Rewards members (while supplies last).
Circle K is offering app users a free fresh-baked cookie at participating locations.
