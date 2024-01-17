‘My baby’s right here;’ Body cam footage shows police raid that hospitalized small child

ELYRIA, Ohio — Newly released body cam footage details a police raid in a Cleveland suburb that ended with a small child hospitalized.

Courtney Price, the child’s mother, claims her toddler was injured during Wednesday’s raid, which the police dispute.

“Police search warrant come to the door!” An officer can be heard.

>> Accumulating snow expected this week; how much, road impacts

Within ten seconds of Elyria police announcing their arrival, they barged into the home where Price and her 17-month-old son Waylon were staying.

“My baby’s right here. My baby’s right here,” Price can be heard saying in the Bodycam footage.

Police also threw flash bangs through a window that Price says landed near Waylon. She said he was exposed to smoke and suffered burns.

>> Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting indicted

“My baby’s on a ventilator,” Price explains in the body cam footage.

Price and Waylon, who suffers from several health issues, were staying at her aunt and uncle’s house. She was immediately placed in Handcuffs and questioned after being ordered out of the house.

“My biggest thing was just obeying them and getting me and my son out of there,” said.

>> ‘It’s enough;’ AES shares tips to save money while staying warm

Police allowed Price back into the home after six minutes to check on her son.

“The breathing isn’t normal but like he’s ok,” she can be heard saying.

Officers and Medics took Waylon to the Hospital later that day, but he was quickly released.

>> ‘We’ve had enough;’ Palestinian Americans grappling with the loss of family in Gaza

“That night my son started struggling to breathe. In that early morning, he quit breathing. So we called 9 1 1 again,” Price said.

Waylon was transferred to another hospital and provided oxygen, he is still being held there.

“Now we’re just trying to ween his ventilator back down to a point that he can go,” Price said.

>> ‘It’s been overwhelming;’ Local restaurant broken into

According to Elyria Police, they were executing a search warrant for a teen suspect involved in a burglary. Price’s family says that the police got the wrong home.

A ring video from the house that Price posted on Facebook capturing the moment after the raid backs up that claim.

“It’s the wrong house,” A police officer can be heard saying.

Elyria’s mayor had ordered a full investigation into the incident to ‘Answer questions of what led to the warrant itself.’

“My son doesn’t deserve this. We’re not asking for an apology now. It’s too late for one. They did what they did and they need to pay for it,” Price said.





©2024 Cox Media Group