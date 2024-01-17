Accumulating snow expected this week; how much, road impacts

DAYTON — If the dangerously cold temperatures weren’t enough, snow will hit the Miami Valley late this week.

The best chances for snow will be late Thursday through Friday morning.

Timing:

Scattered light snow showers are possible on Thursday with the best chances late in the day.

Snow on Thursday will have to overcome a lot of dry air before reaching the ground, meaning there may be a bit of dry time before we see flakes.

Snow will become widespread late Thursday night through Friday morning.

It will become more scattered during the day on Friday.

Flurries remain possible through Saturday morning.

How much:

A long period of light snow will lead to accumulations in the one to three-inch range for most spots. Across Mercer and Auglaize counties, totals may be slightly higher in the two to four-inch range.

Road impacts:

Road conditions will be most problematic Friday morning during the morning commute.

Many roads will already have a lot of salt on them, so this will give road crews a head start, but untreated roads could become snow-covered.

We will continue to track this weather.

