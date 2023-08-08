MVRPC receiving federal grant money from EPA

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will be receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

>>RELATED: MVRPC extends Air Quality Alert for parts of the region as smoke from Canadian wildfires return

They are receiving a $1 million planning assistance award for the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, an MVRPC spokesperson said Monday.

The funding will work over the next four years to develop plans for the Dayton Region to inventory emissions, set local goals for emission reductions, and more.

“The CPRG award is an opportunity to work with our member jurisdictions to assist them in learning about emissions from their operations, businesses, and residents, setting local goals for reducing pollution, and choosing strategies that meet their priorities,” stated MVRPC Executive Director, Brian O. Martin, AICP, “This is an exciting project, building on years of work in our Region to reduce air pollution, and contributing to the health and well-being of residents into the future.”

MVRPC says they will use the award to fund staff time and consultant assistance to develop all the required elements of the Climate Action Plans.

©2023 Cox Media Group