Murder suspect, 2 others arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND — Three people, including a suspect in an Indiana murder, were arrested in Richmond this week.

The Richmond Police Department said their SWAT team, drone team, and detectives assisted the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office with executing a “high-risk warrant” at a Richmond apartment complex on Tuesday.

The warrant was for Deontae Gabbard, a 23-year-old murder suspect wanted out of Blackford County, Indiana.

Gabbard was found in the apartment complex and taken into custody. He’s facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and probation violation.

Two other people were arrested at the scene for assisting a criminal.

“Blackford County brought the case. We brought the entry. Together, we took a violent fugitive, and the people hiding him, out of our neighborhoods,” Richmond police said in a social media post.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was the result of an over five-week-long homicide investigation that has taken them across Indiana and into Ohio. It’s resulted in 12 arrests and nine firearms being removed from the streets.

Gabbard remains booked in the Wayne County Jail as he awaits transport back to the Blackford County Security Center.

