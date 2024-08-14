Multiple-vehicle crash reported on state Route 72 in Jefferson Twp., Greene County

GREENE COUnty — At least two medical helicopters have been sent to a multiple-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on state Route 72 South in Greene County that is being described as a head-on crash with at least two victims who are trapped.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies and medics to the accident in Jefferson Twp. near I-71 about 3:58 p.m.

A dispatcher said the state Route is believed to be shut down in both directions, but that could not be confirmed.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.





