Multiple rounds of storms possible with damaging winds, hail today

MIAMI — The region could see multiple rounds of storms on Wednesday.
Parts of the region could see strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.
These storm chances will come in waves and could cause issues, according to our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists.
We could see damaging winds as the main threat. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail, and a tornado can not be ruled out.
The entire region is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.
Hershovitz says you can feel wind gusts, especially if you step outside early this morning.
We will continue to follow this story.
