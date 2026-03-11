Multiple rounds of storms possible with damaging winds, hail today

MIAMI — The region could see multiple rounds of storms on Wednesday.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking conditions inside Storm Tracker 7. He has the latest LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region could see strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

These storm chances will come in waves and could cause issues, according to our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists.

We could see damaging winds as the main threat. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail, and a tornado can not be ruled out.

The entire region is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.

Hershovitz says you can feel wind gusts, especially if you step outside early this morning.

We will continue to follow this story.

