Multiple police agencies warn of ongoing text scam demanding payment for citation

REGIONAL — Have you received any text scams for citations?

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Multiple police agencies across the region are warning citizens about a scam that continues to circulate across Ohio.

It is a text message claiming to be from Franklin County Courts. They demand payment for a citation, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Several area police agencies, including the Englewood Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Tipp City Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, posted warnings about this scam on social media.

Englewood Police said that even Chief Corey Follick has received this text twice this week.

Each agency emphasized the following:

Do NOT send payment

DO NOT scan any QR Codes

Do NOT reply or engage in text messages or return phone calls from the sender of these messages

DO NOT follow instructions to appear for a hearing

Tipp City Police reminded citizens that law enforcement will never request payment for fines through text messages.

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