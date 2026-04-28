Area Municipal Court warns of scam text demanding payment of citation

FRANKLIN — An area Municipal Court is warning of a new scam text going around demanding payment for a citation.

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The Franklin Municipal Court in Warren County is warning residents of a scam text circulating in Ohio claiming to be from Franklin County Courts demanding payment of a citation.

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Courts will never ask for a payment via text message.

The court shared a photo of the traffic citation Franklin residents are receiving.

The photo shows a Final Notice from the Municipal Court of the County of Franklin indicating the recipient has failed to pay an election toll, parking violation, or speeding violation and demands immediate action.

If you receive a similar message, do not click on links or follow QR codes.

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