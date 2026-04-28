Election Day is 1 week away; Here’s some key reminders

OHIO — With just one week remaining until Election Day, Ohio officials are sharing a few key things for voters to remember.

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Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that it’s not too late to make their voices heard by voting.

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Early voting is already underway throughout the state, and thousands of Ohioans have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote ahead of Election Day.

As of Monday, 155,873 absentee ballots have been requested, and 88,324 have been cast.

Additionally, 118,765 Ohioans have cast their ballots in Ohio’s early in-person voting.

“Ohioans still have time to make their voices heard in another important election,” Secretary LaRose said. “If you’ve requested an absentee ballot, don’t wait — return it as soon as possible to ensure it’s counted. Whether you choose to vote early, absentee, or on Election Day, the most important thing is that you participate and make your voice heard.”

Here are some Key things to remember about the upcoming election:

Election Day is May 5, and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be received by your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters have the option to hand-deliver their absentee ballot to their local board of elections.

Voters looking to take advantage of early in-person or absentee voting can visit VoteOhio.gov for hours, locations, and deadlines.

The Absentee and Early Voting Dashboard is updated daily, allowing voters to analyze early voting trends and statistics.

More News Center 7 election coverage can be found here.

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