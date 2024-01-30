Multiple local non-profits to receive thousands in grant funding

MIAMI VALLEY — 49 area non-profit organizations will receive grant money from the AES Ohio Foundation, according to a spokesperson with AES.

14 of those recipients will receive Power Grants, which will further support the organization’s work to better connect communities.

These grant recipients deliver strategic programs to the community, enhance sustainability, and engage AES Ohio users in their organizations, the spokesperson said.

AES Ohio Foundation has approved more than $1.3 million in grants.

Grant recipients are selected for their efforts to make a difference in economic development and the arts, poverty reductions, workforce development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, the spokesperson said.

The foundation has awarded over $45 million in grants to area non-profits since 1985, the spokesperson said.

“We are proud to support these incredible organizations and the great work they do throughout the year. The AES Ohio Foundation is intentional to keep every grant dollar local and we are pleased to continue the longstanding tradition of helping deliver innovative programs and services,” AES Ohio Foundation Board Chair David Crusey said.

Power Grant recipients:

$130,000 Dayton Performing Art Alliance

$75,000 Dayton Children’s Hospital

$75,000 United Way of Greater Dayton

$75,000 Wright State University

$60,000 Greater Dayton Public Television, ThinkTV

$54,000 University of Dayton

$50,000 American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter

$50,000 Boys and Girls Club of Dayton

$50,000 Dayton Art Institute

$50,000 Dayton Live

$50,000 East End Community Services

$50,000 Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton

$50,000 WYSO Public Radio

$50,000 YWCA Dayton

