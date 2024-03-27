Multiple injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed police and medics are responding to the crash in the area of Hunter Avenue and Ewing Street.

Photos from the scene show two vehicles, including a blue car, involved. The other vehicle is on its top.

At least four medics have been requested, according to dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew is on the scene and working to learn more about what happened.

