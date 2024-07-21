NEW: U.S. highway in Clark County open again after 3-vehicle, multiple-injury crash

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:35 a.m.: U.S. 42 has reopened, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

INITIAL REPORT

U.S. 42 in Clark County has been shut down until further notice for a multiple-car crash with several injuries.

Fire and medical personnel are on the scene of the crash Sunday morning involving at least three cars on Selma Pike at Columbus Cincinnati Road (U.S. 42) near the unincorporated community of Selma, in Madison Twp.

The accident was reported just after 10 a.m.

We’re hearing from Clark County police and fire dispatch that the injuries are said to be minor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as fire/medical personnel from Greene County and South Charleston have been dispatched.

This is a developing report and we will provide updates as we learn more.





