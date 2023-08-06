Flames erupt from Harrison Twp. apartment complex; multiple agencies on scene

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Harrison Township Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Harrison Township fire crews were called to the 4100 block of Idle Hour Circle to reports of fire showing from an apartment complex, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that fire crews from across Montgomery County are on scene assisting.

Photos from iWitness7 viewers show flames coming out the roof of the complex as well as heavy black smoke.

