Community remembers man shot, killed by police at Beavercreek Walmart 9 years ago

BEAVERCREEK — Nine years ago police shot and killed John Crawford III at a Beavercreek Walmart while he was holding a pellet gun that was for sale in the store.

A crowd gathered outside the Walmart near the Fairfield Mall in Beavercreek Saturday to remember Crawford.

On Aug. 5, 2014, Crawford was carrying a pellet gun he pulled off the store shelves in Walmart.

Someone inside the store called 911 and told dispatchers he was carrying a long rifle and lifting it into the air, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police showed up, confronted Crawford and shot him. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting were not indicted after an internal and federal investigation, according to the Washington Post.

Saturday’s “Say How You Really Feel Commemoration” is an effort to remember Crawford’s life and push for social justice change.

Talis Neteru has been holding the event since 2015.

“I’ve seen what happened like everybody else did and I just felt like it was my time to do something a while ago and I’ve just been pushing ever since,” Neteru said.

