Multi-county pursuit reaches 120 mph on I-75, male juvenile in custody

MIAMI COUNTY — A male juvenile is in custody after a multi-county pursuit reached an estimated 120 mph Thursday morning.

A Tipp City officer pursued a suspicious vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on Northbound Interstate 75 at the 68 mile-marker and ended in Shelby County, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy deployed stop sticks to deflate tires on the vehicle.

A tire got spiked, but the vehicle kept going and reached an estimated speed of 120 mph.

The pursuit went into Shelby County where the driver stops his vehicle on Fair Road near Farrington, ran on foot, but was eventually arrested, the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

The juvenile male actively resisted his arrest but was not hurt.

He is currently being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

We will update this story.

