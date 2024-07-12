Motorcyclist thrown off bridge, falls 30 feet into creek in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 55-year-old woman is hurt after being thrown from her motorcycle in Springfield on Thursday, according to a Springfield Division of Police crash report.

The crash was reported in the area of N. Plum Street and Snyder Park Road at approximately 12:24 p.m.

The motorcyclist was driving a 2024 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail at the time of the crash.

According to the report, the woman turned left onto N. Plum Street from Snyder Park Road and lost control of her bike.

The motorcycle accelerated and hit a curb, causing the rider to be ejected over the bridge and into the water.

The report indicates the woman fell 30 feet into Buck Creek.

When crews arrived on scene, they rescued her from the water.

She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

Springfield police dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that the woman sustained a leg injury.

No citations have been issued at this time.

The Springfield Division of Police will continue to investigate this crash.

