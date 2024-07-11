Motorcyclist injured after bike goes off Springfield bridge

SPRINGFIELD — A female motorcyclist was injured after her motorcycle went off a bridge in Springfield on Thursday.

The crash was reported in the area of N. Plum Street and Cliff Park Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports were that the driver and her motorcycle went off the bridge and into Buck Creek, Springfield Police dispatchers confirmed.

She has been rescued from the water and is being flown to the hospital with a leg injury. Dispatchers said her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

We’re working to learn what caused the crash and will continue to provide updates.

