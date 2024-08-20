Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Authorities investigate motorcycle crash in Preble County

Before 6:30 p.m., OSHP Dayton Post troopers and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on State Route 503 near the intersection of Lexington Salem Road in Twin Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into the back of a Subaru Outback that stopped on SR-503 south of the intersection.

The motorcyclist was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured in this crash.

Information on the cause of this crash was not immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post.

©2024 Cox Media Group