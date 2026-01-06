Motorcyclist dead after crash involving city bus

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a city bus on Monday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out on a report of a crash at Rohr Road and Gateway Court in Groveport around 4:05 p.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Rohr Road near Gateway Court.

While a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus was turning east onto Rohr Road from Gateway Court, the motorcycle struck the driver’s side and caught fire, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:16 p.m.

The driver of the COTA bus was transported to Grant Medical Center in “stable” condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The one passenger on the bus was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

