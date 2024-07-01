Motorcyclist dead after crash in Butler County

BUTL,ER COUNTY — A 38-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Sunday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the 6400 block of West Alexandria Road in Madison Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a man was driving a 2022 Honda motorcycle southeast on West Alexandria road at the time of the crash, according to Jones.

The motorcyclist went off the left side of the road and hit a pole. It is unclear what caused this crash.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Jones said the man died from his injuries at Atrium Hospital in Middletown. His identity was not immediately available.

Additional information was not immediately available.

