Mother speaks out after ex-best friend accused of sexually abusing son

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A mother said she’s making it her life’s mission to see a man, who was once her best friend, in jail.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Matthew Storer is facing two charges of sexual battery and three charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators said he is accused of abusing four other children.

The mother, Ashlie, said her son considered Sotrer a role model, but now she sees him as a monster.

“When my bestie was wanting to take him on, and he basically was wanting to be this positive role model in my life, I remember praising him,” she said.

>> Deputy involved in crash, dives into water to save trapped driver

She said she never suspected anything was wrong.

“He would go take them to baseball games... he took them out of town a couple of times just to go for fun,” she said.

When her son turned 16, he opened up to her.

“He just kept saying ‘Mom, it’s so weird. It’s so weird. It’s so weird. Nobody’s gonna believe me. Nobody’s gonna believe me.’ And I told him, I said, ‘Baby, I believe you and that’s all that matters,” she said.

An Auglaze County judge told Storer he would need $375,000 to get out of jail.

Thursday was his first time in court, but it will not be his last.

“We’re going to be there and I really wish I would have saw his face today,” Ashlie said.

Her son is now 20 years old and they are going to therapy to heal from the abuse he allegedly experienced.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group