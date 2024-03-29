Mother hit by truck after chasing after daughter who ran into Logan County road

LOGAN COUNTY — A 34-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a truck on Thursday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and medics were called to County Road 104 in Richland Twp. around 4:16 p.m. on reports of a person being hit by a truck.

A preliminary investigation showed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing at the end of their driveway when the little girl started to run into the road, according to a crash report.

The mother ran after her and was hit by a truck heading south on the road.

The mother was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The girl was not hit, but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

We’ll continue to monitor the mother’s condition and provide updates as we get them.

