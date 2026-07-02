Mother claims surveillance video proves son’s innocence in shooting

DAYTON — Her son got shot during an argument, and investigators charged him.

But a Mom said she has video evidence proving her son is innocent.

She wants investigators to drop the charge he faces.

New video of the shooting shows Devin Delaney getting shot outside of Belmont Billiards on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton.

The bullet hit his thumb and his side, and he went to the hospital.

Stephanie Caudill said he’s the one now facing a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

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“(Dayton PD) said that it was a justifiable shooting,” she said.

Caudill said her son was at Belmont Billiards the morning of June 24 and that his girlfriend at the time came to get some keys from him.

She said a dispute started inside that turned into an argument with his now-ex and two of her friends.

That spilled into the parking lot and ended with Caudill’s son getting shot.

She said she got the security video from Belmont Billiards, that she then shared with us, that she believes shows her son is innocent.

She said this week, she took the video to Dayton police detectives, who she claims did not have it, to try and get the charge against her son dropped.

“They told me that they were gonna keep the charges the way that they are,” Caudill said.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton police Wednesday to ask the department about Caudill’s claims and about the investigation into the gunfire last month.

A department spokesperson said, “At this time, the Dayton Police Department does not have a comment.”

Caudill said she’s working on hiring a lawyer to try to help get the charge against her son dropped.

As of right now, his next court date in his aggravated menacing case is set for next week at Dayton Municipal Court.

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