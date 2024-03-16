Mother, children found shot inside burning home a murder-suicide, prosecutor says

MADISON, Ind. — Prosecutors have released their findings on a December 2023 fire and shooting that led to the death of a mother and her three kids.

On Dec. 12, 2023, shortly after 4:00 pm, emergency crews were called to a home in Madison, Indiana.

When they got on scene they found a house on fire.

When fire crews entered the home they found four people dead.

They were identified as Naomi Briner, age 35, Adelia Briner, age 12, Leland Briner, age 8, and Iyla Briner, age 6.

An autopsy revealed that all three children died from a gunshot wound and Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Evidence indicated that Naomi was responsible for the deaths of the three children and herself, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter.

Information about the motive behind the murder-suicide was not included in the release.

“This was a tragic case that has been heartbreaking for the community and all who have been involved in this investigation. My heart goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured. I commend the Indiana State Police Detectives and the other agencies that have assisted in this case. At this time, I am not requesting that investigators pursue any additional leads in this case,” Sutter said.









