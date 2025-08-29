Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mosquitoes in Washington Township have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting Public Health to schedule spraying in the area.

Weather permitting, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will spray at School House Park and Forest Field Park at dusk on Sept. 2.

Public Health will use Duet, an EPA-evaluated adulticide, which is considered safe for use in residential areas and does not pose a significant risk to people or animals when used according to guidelines.

Residents are advised that the mist from the spray will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions, and it is safe for people and pets to be outdoors during the spraying.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2025, although there were two cases in 2023.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, and it is most commonly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

To protect against mosquito bites, residents are encouraged to use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

