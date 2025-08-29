Judge issues ruling on ongoing Dayton Public busing issue

DAYTON — A Franklin County judge has made a ruling on Dayton high school students using city buses to get to school.

Dayton Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that the Franklin County Court granted its request for an extended preliminary injunction regarding the purchase of RTA bus passes for students.

The ruling allows the district to continue buying RTA passes for high school students for the entire 2025-26 school year.

“We are grateful to our parents, staff, students, and community members for their ongoing support throughout this process. We’d like to especially thank the parents and community members who took time out of their day to attend and testify at the hearing in Columbus. Thanks to this decision, all DPS students in grades 9-12 will continue to have reliable access to transportation through RTA,” Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said in a statement.

The case is scheduled to continue in court next month.

