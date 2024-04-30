Morning rain, followed by gradual clearing today; More rain later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Slowly drying out
- More storms later this week
- Above-normal high temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then drying out, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Gradually clearing skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY: A better chance for showers and storms arriving by Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: A few storms are possible, but plenty of dry time in between. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs near 80.
