Morning rain, followed by gradual clearing today; More rain later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Slowly drying out

More storms later this week

Above-normal high temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then drying out, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Gradually clearing skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: A better chance for showers and storms arriving by Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: A few storms are possible, but plenty of dry time in between. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs near 80.

